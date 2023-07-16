Jane Birkin, renowned for Birkin handbag, dies at 76

Jane Birkin, singer and actress, was found deceased at her home in France by her caregiver, according to BFMTV. According to the French media, the cause of her death is currently unknown.

In 2002, Ms. Birkin garnered attention when she was diagnosed with leukemia, shedding light on her previous years of excessive living. She openly discussed her relationship with alcohol and how her battle with cancer altered her perspective, sharing her experiences a few years ago.

The artist faced health challenges in 2021 when she suffered a stroke, resulting in the cancellation of several concerts that year. Furthermore, she had to cancel shows in March after breaking her shoulder blade.

Jane Birkin was renowned as one of the prominent figures of the 1960s in Britain, captivating audiences with her romantic entanglements, distinctive appearance, and sense of fashion. Her notable contribution includes the 1968 French duet "Je T'aime... Moi Non Plus," performed alongside her former partner Serge Gainsbourg.

Having become an icon in her adopted country of France, Jane Birkin rose to fame through her tumultuous relationship with Serge Gainsbourg and her distinctively accented French, which became her trademark.

At the age of 22, she crossed the English Channel in 1968 to star in a film alongside the 18-years-her-senior Gainsbourg. Their partnership endured for 13 years, making them the most celebrated couple in France, known not only for their creative work but also for their bohemian and hedonistic lifestyle.