Nicolas Winding Refn defends AI use amid WGA, SAG-AFTRA strike

Nicolas Winding Refn is urging the protestors of WGA and SAG-AFTRA instead to pour scorn on AI, adjust with the rising technology.
During an interview with Indiewire, the filmmaker said, “Technology has helped and has expanded and given opportunities. So I look more at AI as a tool. But obviously, if you are using it as a substitute because what you create can be so equally multiplied, then that’s a very dangerous factor.”
“But it also comes back to why are we creating content, and why is this content so easy to duplicate?”
Refn continued, “You know, we have never made more content than ever, I think, in our history of content producing, and I believe most people spend their time on figuring out what not to watch rather than to watch.
So, isn’t maybe that also part of the problem. I think it’s a much more philosophical question that is more complex than just narrowing it down to profits because it all just becomes about money at the moment.”
