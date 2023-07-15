Joe Jonas reveals he got ‘a lot of therapy’ to get over pooping accident

Joe Jonas had to deal with a mortifying incident that occurred fairly recently which required a lot of therapy.

The DNCE frontman and one-third of the Jonas Brothers recalled a never-been-told-before story on KIIS FM’s Will & Woody radio show in Australia on Thursday, July 12, 2023.



The musician, 33, ended up pooping his pants while he was performing in front of a live audience.

Talking about the incident, Jonas said that it was “bad day to choose to wear white clothing.”

“I was with a few friends yesterday, and we were just talking about [how] there is a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you s--t your pants,” the Cake by the Ocean hitmaker revealed.



“It’s fresh, but I’ve been able to work through it, a lot of therapy.”

The Leave Before You Love Me singer detailed, “You think it might be a little toot, it might’ve been a little something else, a little something extra. So, it was like a mid-wardrobe s--t change during the set.”

He continued, “If you go in the archives, there is a wardrobe change halfway through the show, and it maybe was a little bit like, ‘Oh that was an interesting choice to change clothes that quickly.’

“That’s a story I’ve never told and also that’s just real life.”

The musician joked that there might be video evidence on the internet. He thought that someone might figure out what was happening but it ended up being all in his head.

“It wasn’t as big of a deal as I thought. But such is life. It has happened to many artists. I feel like I’ve paid my dues, and I’m part of some secret club now.”

