Major breakthrough in Robert De Niro’s grandson’s fentanyl induced death case





NBC News reports that a 20-year-old woman named Sofia Haley Marks was apprehended by New York City police officers and federal drug agents on Thursday.

She has been accused of selling narcotics to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the 19-year-old grandson of actor Robert De Niro, which resulted in his death. Marks is now in custody on federal narcotics charges.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not permitted to comment on the arrest.

Marks was scheduled to make an appearance in federal court on Friday, but it is unclear if she has legal representation or if any booking records are available for her arrest.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was discovered dead in his Manhattan residence on July 2, and the cause of his death is still being investigated, according to a spokesperson for the city medical examiner's office.

Rodriguez's mother, Drena De Niro, announced his passing on Instagram and revealed that her son had died due to the consumption of fentanyl-laced pills sold by someone.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was the child of Drena De Niro, the eldest offspring of Robert De Niro, and artist Carlos Mare.

Similar to his renowned grandfather, he was an actor who had acted alongside his mother in projects like Bradley Cooper's 2018 rendition of A Star is Born.

Following Rodriguez's death, Robert De Niro expressed his anguish and said he was "deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo."

At the moment, no response has been issued by his representative regarding the recent arrest.