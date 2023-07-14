Shakira's dating rumours with NBA star Jimmy Butler surfaces on internet: Details inside

Shakira made headlines last year when she has announced her split with Gerard Piqué

Shakira dating rumours with NBA player Jimmy Butler have been circulating on social media.

The Waka Waka singer was supposedly seen in London at a restaurant with the Miami Heat player for dinner.



Last month, the global icon was making headlines with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

All those speculations now seem wrong as she has been spotted arriving at the Novikov Restaurant & Bar at the same time as Jimmy’s arrival after 10.

According to Page Six, even though, the two were trying to keep their appearance low profile, still one of their insiders told them that the duo left the restaurant with few minutes’ difference at 1:30 at night.

Not just that, the insider also mentioned that the NBA star’s security staff also helped escort Shakira out of the restaurant. They helped her exit the place in a 'chauffeur-driven car from the fire exit of the restaurant.'

Jimmy’s rumoured lady love was seen wearing a denim jumpsuit along with a pair of black sandals. She opted for a dark pink-coloured lipstick for her cozy dinner with the basketball player.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old NBA star wore a black t-shirt, paired with comfy sweatpants and white shoes.

Picture credit: Page Six

The sources have reached out both the 46-year-old singer and Jimmy Butler to comment on their secret dinner date.

Shakira previously made headlines for her split with Gerard Piqué in 2022.