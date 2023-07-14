Jimmie Allen seeks unspecified monetary damages in countersuit filed against sexual assault accusers

Jimmie Allen seeks unspecified monetary damages in a countersuit filed against sexual assault accusers

Country singer Jimmie Allen has decided to protect his reputation by filing a countersuit against his sexual assault accusers, seeking unspecified monetary damages, months after accusations made by two women.

Allen was first sued by his manager in May, who filed a lawsuit against the singer claiming that she was raped, harassed, and abused by him.

The 38-year-old singer was sued again by another woman in June who alleged that Allen secretly recorded their sexual encounter and made sexual contact despite her revoking the consent.

Allen released a statement explaining the purpose of counter-suing these women. He said, "I want to protect my reputation and undo the damage caused to my family, mental health, and business by these fraudulent claims."

Revealing why it took him months to respond to these allegations, he said, he wanted to fix his family issues first. Allen and his wife filed for divorce after three years of marriage in April 2023, reports People magazine.

Allen also revealed that he had faced discrimination and racism for being a black guy in the music industry for years.

The singer continued, "I lost a lot of business and endorsement opportunities due to these false claims."

However, the attorney representing the two women accusing him expressed that he will prove by evidence in court that Jimmie Allen is a serial abuser and should be held accountable.

Allen had just risen to fame after producing four songs that hit the first number on the charts. These accusations are proving to be a bad omen for him.

He seeks unspecified monetary damages in a counter-suit he filed in Nashville federal court.