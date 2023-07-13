Lea Michele reminisces Glee costar and her ‘big guy’ Cory Monteith: Photo

Lea Michele has recently reminisced her late boyfriend and Glee costar Cory Monteith in honour of 10th anniversary.



Taking to Instagram on July 13, the Scream Queens star wrote an emotional note alongside a throwback photo with Cory looking pleased.

“Hey you. 10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time,” said the 36-year-old.

Reflecting on special memories, Lea stated, “I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten.”

“We miss you every day and will never forget the light you to brought to us all. I miss you big guy,” she added.

Lea also hinted at Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins who also died in March last year on her post.

“I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together,” concluded Lea.

Interestingly, Lea has always been paying tribute to Cory every year on the anniversary of his death and this year is no different.



It is pertinent to mention that Lea and Cory first met on the set of Glee in 2009. The pair dated from 2012 until his death.

Meanwhile, Cory died on July 13, 2023 in Vancouver at 31. It was discovered that he died due to mixed drug toxicity with heroin as well as alcohol found in his system.