Brook Marks shuts down body shamers

Brook Marks, who happens to be the son of Meredith Marks, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, has experienced both triumphs and challenges throughout his journey in the modeling industry.

Having embarked on his modeling career at the tender age of seven, Brook has recently made the decision to re-sign from Ford Models.

In conversation with Pagesix at the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, the model revealed that he had endured several harsh comments about his appearance when meeting with modeling agencies.

The 23-year-old model stated, "I’ve had agencies say things to me that I thought were a little out of line — and that’s why I’m so glad to sign with Ford because I feel so comfortable with them."

He continued, "I’ve had an agency say that I needed to get my hairline fixed. I’ve had an agency say I needed to go to the gym more."

Brook was thankful that he didn't take these comments to heart and though his self-esteem took a hit from such remarks, it was temporary.

He said that he doesn't want to sign contracts with those agencies who don't appreciate the value he can bring to their agency.

He added, "If you allow the criticism from other people to affect you, you can never stay in a healthy state of mind."