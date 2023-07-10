Gal Gadot attends 'Barbie' premiere after Margot Robbie confession

Gal Gadot turned heads with her stunning red carpet look at the world premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old Israeli-born beauty appeared in high spirits while hitting the red carpet solo at the premiere, held at the Shrine Auditorium in downtown Los Angeles.

Ironically, just over one month earlier, Barbie star Margot Robbie revealed that Gal Gadot herself was the first choice to play the iconic Mattel character in this movie.

Gadot stepped out in a stunning brown sleeveless dress that showed off some sideboob with white vertical pinstripes, which fashions itself into an elaborate bow, for the event.

She had her dark hair tied back into a ponytail and accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a unique cream-colored handbag.

Back in late May, Barbie star Margot Robbie - who was attached as a producer before she came aboard to star - revealed her and director Greta Gerwig first eyed Gadot to star as the beloved character.

'Gal Gadot is Barbie energy. Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful, because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork,' Robbie said in an interview with Vogue.

Gadot wasn't available, though, so Robbie took on the role herself in the new film, which hits theaters July 21, with Robbie starring alongside Ryan Gosling.



