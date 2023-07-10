Janet Jackson unlocks another achievement

Yet another milestone has been achieved by the five-time Grammy winner Janet Jackson.
The pop icon has broken all of her past touring records of her four-decade career by amassing $51M from 479K tickets since April.
The 57-year-old R&B diva's 10th concert tour, named after her 1997 hit song, was her most successful and lucrative according to Billboard Boxscore.
Together Again managed to surpass Janet's 73-date All for You Tour (2001-2002) thanks, in part, to her $3.8M-grossing two-night stand at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden on May 8-9
Jackson fans reportedly paid an average $106.13 for each ticket, which was 7% less than her 81-date Number Ones, Up Close and Personal World Tour (2011) and 15% more than her 16-date Rock Witchu Tour (2008).
Creative director Gil Duldulao oversaw the Indiana-born mezzo-soprano songstress' tour which featured two choreographers, four male back-up dancers, and five musicians.
'I know I've said this, but I'll say it again: This is the most fun I've had on any tour since my first [Rhythm Nation World Tour 1990],' Janet - who boasts 21.6M social media followers - declared on June 21.
'A huge reason for that is all of [the crew]. Thank you so much for your hard work and dedication. I am incredibly grateful.'
Previously, her close friend Tom Cruise praised the pop icon, who called her a legend during the world premiere of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One in Rome on June 19.
