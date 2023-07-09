BTS release their 10th-anniversary memoir

The memoir takes off from when J-Hope first comes to Seoul and meets Suga

K-pop group BTS has now released their 10th-anniversary memoir named Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS. The book gives a brand new look into their careers and tells stories that the fans have never heard before.

“This book was completed based on more than three years of coverage and more than two years of interviews. With a total of seven chapters, the editor-in-chief of Weverse magazine has incorporated contents of interviews with the members over two years into the book.”

The memoir takes off from when J-Hope first comes to Seoul and meets Suga and then details how each of the members came to join what would become the biggest boy band in the world.

Their agency wrote: “As RM said, this book shows ‘if we were outsiders in the past, and a bit like outliers, it’s a bit different now.’ It contains the fear, excitement, and behind-the-scenes stories of the members while going on tours, pandemics, U.N. speeches, and more. This book is titled ‘BEYOND THE STORY’ because it contains the most curious stories that have never been heard.”

They added: “It is unprecedented for a book written in Korean to be published simultaneously in more than 10 languages on the day of publication. A Sunday release is also unusual.”

The novel comes to an end as the group members look to the future after ten memorable years and J-Hope concludes: “Meeting these people is such a great blessing. I always want to thank the members, and we can keep running forward if we think, ‘If ARMY can laugh and be happy, that is our happiness.’”