Kyle Richards denies relationship rumours with Morgan Wade: "We're just good friends"

Popular television personality Kyle Richards has addressed the speculations surrounding her relationship with Morgan Wade, bringing clarity to the situation.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in conversation with paparazzi on Friday night denied her relationship with Morgan Wade.

In response to a question about her connection with Wade, Kyle Richards candidly stated, "We are very good friends."

She was asked if her relationship with Wade was just a rumour and she bluntly replied "Yes".

She was accompanying her former costar, Teddi Mellencamp.

When Paps asked about having matching tattoos with Wade, she responded that "We have matching tattoos" while referring to Mellencamp, reports Pagesix.

"He is not the only one I have matching tattoos with," she added.

Earlier, it was reported that Richards remained coy when asked about her relationship with Wade. "I am not gonna answer that," she said.

Regarding her separation rumours from Umansky which were confirmed by several publications including Pagesix and People magazine, the couple refuted all those reports via a joint statement shared on Instagram.

The couple admitted having a rough year but shut down speculation of divorce.



The statement read, "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately."

Kyle Richards is married to Mauricio Unmasky for 27 years now.

The couple shares three daughters Alexia, Sophia, and Portia, 27, 23, and 15 years of age respectively.

Richard also has an older daughter Farrah, 34, from her previous marriage.