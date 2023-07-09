Ryan Dorsey and son Josey 'talk about Naya' everyday 3 years after her death

'Glee' star Naya Rivera's ex husband and son Josey keep her memories alive

Ryan Dorsey and his son Josey “talk about Naya everyday” three years after the Glee actress’s untimely passing in 2020.

A source told People, “They are surrounded by family, including Naya’s sister and Ryan’s parents,” the source says. “Everyone has always made it a priority to make Josey’s life as happy as possible. It took them all a long time to find a new normal after Naya’s death. They are all doing a great job though.”

The tipster added: “Ryan is truly the best dad. Josey is the sweetest boy. He is very smart too. Their home is filled with pictures of him with Naya. They talk about Naya every day. They say good night to her in the evening. They are keeping all the memories of her alive.”

Josey, who is now 8 years old, was born in September 2015 to Rivera and Dorsey, who had gotten married in July 2014. However, their marriage lasted only two years as the actress filed for divorce in 2016 when their son was just 14 months old.

Unfortunately, Rivera, best known for her role in the TV show Glee, passed away at the age of 33 in July 2020 due to drowning. She was reported missing during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California.

"He's never going to forget his mom," Dorsey told E! News in March.