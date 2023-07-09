Elizabeth Olsen eyed 'X-Men' after 'Avengers' success?

Elizabeth Olsen is targeting a new unexplored spot in the larger Marvel universe: X-Men.
Interacting at San Antonio's Superhero Comic Con, the WandaVision star teased, "I just really wanna figure out the whole mutant thing. [...] I would love to explore [X-Men] so much."
Also, at SXSW, the actor told Deadline on the specifics of her MCU return, "I don't know ever how to answer these questions except I don't... I think I'll be back."
Previously, the 34-year-old said she is not eager to return to her Marvel's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch character as the actor reflected on her ten-years-long achievements in the franchise.
In a conversation with Meghann Fahy in Variety's Actors on Actors series, Olsen was asked whether she misses playing Scarlet Witch; the actor instantly replied, "No," because she is "really proud" of her Wanda achievements.
"People always want to find a through line. Do you miss doing Wanda?" Fahy asked.
"No, I don't. I think it's been almost 10 years of playing her. And I've loved it. And I think the reason why l am not calling Kevin Feige everyday with ideas is because I'm really proud of what we were able to do," the WandaVision star responded.
"I think 'WandaVision' was a really surprising opportunity. If someone were to tell me that I'm fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made. And I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters, so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all," the MCU star said.
Kourtney Kardashian showcases her baby bump on Threads, Mark Zuckerberg's new social media platform
Kim Kardashian stuns in a bold pink outfit, including see-through pants, during a beach bike ride
Jonathan Bennett surprises local high school students during their production of the iconic film "Mean Girls"
Many royal experts noted that Kate Middleton was the most talked about royal than Charles after his coronation ceremony
Joan Collins opens up about her love life, discussing her penchant for younger partners
Stephanie Hsu reflects on her character's nude scene in 'Joy Ride' highlighting her involvement in the scene