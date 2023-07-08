Kourtney Kardashian expected to quit ‘The Kardashians’ amid pregnancy: ‘She's done’

File Footage

Pregnancy Kourtney Kardashian has spread fears within her family that she might quit their hit reality TV show The Kardashians amid rift with sister Kim Kardashian.

Speaking to The Sun, an insider close to the situation revealed that even though Kris Jenner and her sisters are happy for her pregnancy, they are concerned she can use it to get out of the show.

Meanwhile, the Poosh founder’s feud with Kim has been heating up which may prove to be another factor in her leaving the Hulu series as insiders say she is “done” with the drama.

"The drama and tension has been building for a while – Kim and Kourt just don't get along right now, and Kourt is finding it too much hard work," the insider said.

"She really resents being dictated to by Kim and also thinks the show is so dull," the source added.

Kourtney has a beef with the Skims founder for using her nuptials with Travis Barker as a business opportunity with Dolce and Gabbana.

Previously, on approaching Kim to have a conversation with her about the issue during the show, the mother-of-four called her a "hater" and remarked she "had no friends.”

"She's done,” the insider said of Kourtney, adding, “and the pregnancy and soon-to-be baby are her perfect reason to bow out.”

"She wants to scale back, and she also wants to take a big break when the baby arrives, saying that family is going to be her only priority."

Another insider weighed in about Kourtney’s wish to quit the series, saying, "It's been on Kourt's mind for quite a bit now."

"Her and Travis have their own plans - there's been talk about a show about their family and the new baby and doing something around parenting."



