Who is the woman in Zayn Malik's latest picture?

The singer recently released a teaser for his upcoming music video

By Web Desk
July 07, 2023
Zayn Malik has left millions of his fans guessing about the identity of a woman  who featured in his latest Instagram post.

The photo shows a blonde wrapping her arms around the singer's neck, with her face hidden behind Zayn's head.

Some fans said the woman was Selena Gomez while others thought she is former girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

 
Malik shared the post to tease his fans about his upcoming music video. The singer had released a teaser for his much-awaited album a couple of days ago. 

The former One Direction member announced new music last week with a small snippet of the song. 

Zayn released a small snippet of his upcoming song without a caption. The clip featured him wearing a leather jacket, riding a bike, lighting a cigarette and standing on a bridge overseeing the city.