Olivia Rodrigo reveals her biggest ‘celebrity’ crush: Deets inside

Olivia Rodrigo has recently revealed her biggest celebrity crush in a new interview



Speaking to Vogue for August cover story, Rodrigo talked about her musical inspiration while growing up in her teens.

The star revealed that she admired Bruce Springsteen more than other singers in the industry.

“He’s my biggest celebrity crush of all time,” confessed Rodrigo.

During her interview with Vogue’s reporter Jia Tolentino, the Driver’s License singer an Tolentino browed the store where the songstress picked up a Springsteen live recording from the shop.

On the cover, Springsteen donned a white T-shirt with a warning label, “This record contains noises of an explicit nature that may be offensive and should not be played in the presence of minors.”

“I think I might have to get this for my new apartment,” Rodrigo told Tolentino.

She added, “Yeah, you're coming home with me.”

Meanwhile, Rodrigo also praised iconic Carole King and disclosed she has been one of her major influences in life.

Little did people know that King is also a fan of Rodrigo.

“I was struck by how grounded she is,” stated King.

She continued, “She’s a professional in everything she does and she’s been a professional for a long time.”

The I Feel the Earth Move crooner also appreciated Rodrigo’s writing abilities, saying, “there was substance behind her writing, craft and substance”.

Not only that, King added, “Olivia begins by speaking for herself, but she speaks, in the end, for so many young women.”

Meanwhile, Rodrigo is going to release second studio album, Guts, scheduled to release on September 8.