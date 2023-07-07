"Cruz Beckham adds to tattoo collection and shares behind-the-scenes updates

Cruz Beckham has expanded his personal tattoo collection. The 18-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday, delighting his 1.9 million followers with a glimpse of his latest ink, located on his right bicep.

Despite its small size, the tattoo made a statement as Cruz sported a pair of quirky purple sunglasses and flashed a sweet grin for the camera while undergoing the process. Alongside this tattoo reveal, Cruz treated his fans to a behind-the-scenes look at his recent activities.





The youngest son of footballer David Beckham, and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, seemed to be working on new music, as evidenced by a selfie taken behind a microphone in a recording studio.

In another snapshot, Cruz struck a pose in front of a green wall, taking a mirror selfie. He rocked a red and black striped t-shirt, oversized denim jeans, and Birkenstock clog shoes. Completing his stylish ensemble, he wore a gold chain around his neck and let his brown locks fall in a disheveled manner.

Lastly, Cruz exhibited his artistic eye by capturing a photo from inside an art gallery's mirror exhibition. The picture showcased his appreciation for aesthetics and attention to detail.