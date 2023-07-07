"Cruz Beckham adds to tattoo collection and shares behind-the-scenes updates

Cruz Beckham has expanded his personal tattoo collection. The 18-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday, delighting his 1.9 million followers with a glimpse of his latest ink, located on his right bicep.
Despite its small size, the tattoo made a statement as Cruz sported a pair of quirky purple sunglasses and flashed a sweet grin for the camera while undergoing the process. Alongside this tattoo reveal, Cruz treated his fans to a behind-the-scenes look at his recent activities.
The youngest son of footballer David Beckham, and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, seemed to be working on new music, as evidenced by a selfie taken behind a microphone in a recording studio.
In another snapshot, Cruz struck a pose in front of a green wall, taking a mirror selfie. He rocked a red and black striped t-shirt, oversized denim jeans, and Birkenstock clog shoes. Completing his stylish ensemble, he wore a gold chain around his neck and let his brown locks fall in a disheveled manner.
Lastly, Cruz exhibited his artistic eye by capturing a photo from inside an art gallery's mirror exhibition. The picture showcased his appreciation for aesthetics and attention to detail.
The biopic, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley, focuses on the pivotal period of 1976 to 1977
She made appearances on numerous TV shows over the years
Eva Mendes shares glimpse of busy Summer routine of her and Ryan Gosling’s daughters
Billie Eilish joins the Barbie movie soundtrack, unveiling an emotional new song for fans to anticipate
Cardi B turns heads at Paris Fashion Week with her busty green dress and playful hood
Billie and the Tribes frontman Johnny began dating in 2016