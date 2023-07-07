'Sanctity of Quran Day': Pakistan protests desecration of holy book in Sweden

Activists of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Minority Wing protesting against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, at Karachi press club on Thursday, July 6, 2023. — PPI

Pakistan observed 'Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran' (Sanctity of Quran Day) to lodge a strong protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden — which has repeatedly allowed such vile acts to take place on its soil.

People from across the nation and from different walks of life are participating in the protests to express their resentment over the desecration of the holy book.

The most recent instance of the desecration of the Quran came last week when a person — who migrated from Iraq to Sweden — burned pages of the holy book outside a mosque in Stockholm on the first day of Eid ul Adha.

The move immediately prompted outrage across the Muslim world and condemnation from Pope Francis.

On Tuesday, while presiding over a meeting in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided to stage countrywide protests over the incident and appealed to all the political parties and the nation to partake in the rallies.

"Speaking with one voice, the whole nation will give a message to the evil minds," said the premier.

He maintained that the nation would observe "Youm-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran" on Friday.

Several demonstrations have been held throughout the country since the incident, with people from other religions also partaking in them to express their annoyance over the desecration of the holy book.

In a tweet today, the PM said the nation stands united when it comes to Holy Quran, noting that not only Pakistanis but the entire Muslim world was concerned over the vile act.

The premier said people across the country would express their emotions over the heart-wrenching incident after Friday prayers, where "all Muslims will raise the flag of the Holy Quran's honour and record their protest".

"Quran is in our hearts. The Quran is not only a recitation for us but a guideline for living," the prime minister added.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden is another example of the rising Islamophobic mindset that seeks to dehumanise and denigrate Islam.

"It is an act of blatant provocation to try [to] inflame sentiments and undermine Islam as a religion of peace, tolerance, and acceptance," the top diplomat said.

"Pakistan will be raising this issue at the UNHRC urgent debate in Geneva on behalf of the OIC Group on 11 July on the premeditated acts of desecration of Holy Quran."

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said the desecration of the holy book not only dehumanises Islam, but also deliberately seeks to provoke Muslim sentiment and ignite emotions to undermine the basic teachings of Islam as a religion of peace, tolerance, and acceptance.



