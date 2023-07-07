'Mission Impossible' director hypes up 'Part Two' stunt

Mission Impossible 7 is creating intense buzz mostly due to its awe-inspiring stunts.
But the movie's director Christopher McQuarrie teased in the upcoming film's press junket in Rome that the next instalment will shatter the record of all the previous stunts.
"It's coming," the 54-year-old teased.
"You haven't seen it yet. I mean, everything we do... In terms of this movie, definitely the motorcycle jump. But we have continued and we've pushed ourselves even further in Part Two, and you'll see. It's terrifying."
The Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning is based on the two-part series, which will reportedly is the swan song of Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt.
Previously, Paramount was not fully informed about Cruise's cliff stunt.
In a chat with Insider, the filmmaker McQuarrie revealed the studio was not clued correctly in on the cliff stunt.
"Well, fortunately, we were in one country, they were in another country, and communication was pretty fuzzy at that time in the world," McQuarrie referred to the Covid-19 pandemic times.
"I don't think they really knew what they were getting involved in until we sent it to them, which is kind of the case," the director said.
