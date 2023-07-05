Harry and Meghan snubbed from 'A-list party of all time'?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ridiculed by royal fans and their critics in the British media every time they're not seen at a star-studded party.



The latest wave of criticism came after it was reported that Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber and others attended what a publication called the most A-list party of all time.

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, Kevin Hart and his wife and many other celebrities were also seen in the video shared by sports merchandise billionaire Michael Rubin on Twitter.



While there may be multiple reasons for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex not being at annual 4th of July weekend party hosted by Rubin at his $50 million beachside mansion, the couple's unforgiving critics and supporters of the British royal family seemed to accept no justification as they heaped scorn on Harry and Meghan.

The billionaire invites a guest list including a complete who’s who of Hollywood, along with top-tier influencers, business moguls and sports stars, to celebrate his famous “white party” at his lavish Bridgehampton estate, according to news.com.au.



Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also been targeted for not attending the wedding of Jack Mann, one of the Duke's closest friend.

Most of critics blamed Meghan for being the reason behind Harry's absence from the wedding.