Avril Lavigne and Tyga spotted together at 4th of July party after breakup





Avril Lavigne and Tyga, who recently ended their romantic relationship, were spotted together at a Fourth of July party held at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old Lavigne and 33-year-old Tyga were seen wearing matching white outfits as they made their way through the crowded event.

After being seen together in Las Vegas over the weekend, Avril Lavigne and Tyga were spotted together again at a Fourth of July party in Malibu.

Photographers caught the duo conversing in the supposed VIP area of Encore Beach Club on Saturday.

Sources revealed that Tyga witnessed Lavigne's performance at Marshmello's Fourth of July DJ set before taking the stage himself later that night, as reported by TMZ.

Even though PEOPLE confirmed their split last month after three-and-a-half months of dating, Lavigne and Tyga seem to be amicable based on their recent sightings.

The rumors about a possible romance between the Bite Me singer and the Rack City rapper began when they were seen embracing after having a meal at Nobu on February 19.

Despite an insider disclosing to PEOPLE that the two were simply "authentic friends," Lavigne's engagement to musician Mod Sun ended just a few days later, less than a year after he proposed to her in Paris, as confirmed by PEOPLE.