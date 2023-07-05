‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry shares cozy snaps with beau Van Hunt on 4th of July

Halle Berry and boyfriend Van Hunt celebrate fourth of July in cozy attire at home

On Tuesday, Halle Berry used Instagram to commemorate the country's birthday, and she also included her boyfriend of three years, singer Van Hunt, in the post.

In the playful photo, the 56-year-old Oscar winner dons a black maxi dress, a straw hat, and sunglasses. With her arm casually resting on her knee, Berry appears to be prepared for the summer heat and the day's celebrations..

Accompanying Berry's picture is a photo of her boyfriend, 53-year-old singer Van Hunt, relaxing in his robe in the kitchen. Hunt is seen wearing sunflower glasses that frame his eyes with the petals of the flower, and a bright orange bucket hat on top. He holds a coffee cup in his hand, completing the laid-back look.

The Catwoman actress captioned the post: “Can’t ruin my vibe today … and you damn sure can’t ruin his! (swipe) Happy 4th to you and yours!!”

Halle Berry continued her celebration on her Instagram Story by sharing photos of her two dogs, Jax and Ro, who were dressed in red, white, and blue filters, making them look like patriotic puppies.

Although Berry and Hunt may be having a more relaxed Fourth of July celebration, they have not shied away from showing their affection for each other.

Just a month prior, Berry shared some loved-up photos of the couple on Instagram, including one where they share a kiss.

She added words of wisdom to women in the caption: “Don't be the girl a man wants, be the woman a man needs!”

