Andrew Tate mocks Drake over painted nails

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate on Tuesday took aim at Drake on Twitter, explaining why he would not want to meet the Canadian.
Reacting to a purported photo of Drake's painted fingernails he explained how that kind of behavior is why he doesn't ever meet celebrities who want to get together with him.
"There's a reason I deny meeting all the famous people who try to meet me," he wrote commenting on the photo.
According to a report in marca.com, Drake is known for embracing his feminine side without fear of what anybody might say.
Explaining what Tate's tweet could possibly mean, the news outlet wrote, "It is a broad statement with plenty of room for ambiguity, but at the same time quite clearly saying he doesn't want to be linked to feminine men."
