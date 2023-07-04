Shekhar Kapur unveils theme of ‘Masoom’ sequel

Renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has recently unveiled the captivating theme for the much-anticipated sequel of his directorial debut, 'Masoom,' which first graced the silver screen in 1983.
The movie was based on Erich Segal's 1980 novel Man, Woman, and Child and was written by Gulzar Ahmad.
The movie starred Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Phatak, Jugal Hansraj, Saeed Jafery, and Shabana Azmi.
It followed a story of a couple, married happily and sharing two daughters whose lives were disrupted by the arrival of a man's son from an earlier affair.
In an interview with Variety, Kapoor revealed that Masoom... The New Generation is about the 'idea of a home.'
Drawing relevance with "What's Love Got to Do With It" he said, "The movie was about the joint family system, which lasted longer in South Asia."
He revealed that the movie will revolve around an old happily married couple and would also involve a generational change.
He lamented that people have started taking home as some real estate and not as what it is.
Kapoor told that he is taking the fundamental idea of what the home is explaining that it is memories of growing up at that particular place.
Kapur recently appeared at National Film Awards in London where his film 'What's Love Got To Do With It' secured nine nominations and won four awards.
The awards include best director, best British Film, best screenplay, and best-supporting actor.
Kapur will produce Masoor...The New Generation via his Qausar Films.
