Taylor Swift rushes backstage after stage door glitch during Eras Tour in Cincinnati

Pop sensation Taylor Swift encountered an unexpected hiccup during her Eras Tour in Cincinnati on Friday when her stage door malfunctioned, forcing her to make a swift backstage dash.

In a TikTok video, the renowned artist could be seen waiting for the platform that was meant to lower her backstage to open after she concluded a song.

However, as the opening process took longer than expected, Swift swiftly made a decision and sprinted towards the back of the stage where her backup dancers were already exiting.

Donned in a one-legged black bodysuit paired with heeled boots, the 33-year-old musician made a remarkable effort to reach backstage on time for her next wardrobe change. Meanwhile, fans who watched the TikTok video couldn't help but comment on the situation.

One fan humorously exclaimed, "Run (Taylor's version)", while another expressed their appreciation for the "errors tour." Many admirers praised Swift for her dedication and admired her determination to stay on schedule, even while running in heels.

Having embarked on her Eras tour in March, Swift is now nearly four months into the highly anticipated series of performances. Despite the occasional glitch, the talented artist continues to captivate audiences with her remarkable talent and unwavering commitment to her craft.



