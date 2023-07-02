Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' no longer releasing on August 11

'Animal' was clashing with 'OMG 2' and 'Gadar 2' in theatres

Ranbir Kapoor 's action-thriller film Animal will no longer release on August 11.

Resently, trade analyst, Taran Adarsh announced through his Twitter handle: “#Xclusiv Animal not arriving on Independence Day weekend #Animal - starring #RanbirKapoor and directed by #SandeepReddyVanga - *won’t* release on 11 Aug 2023."

"Yes, the film has been postponed. A new release date will be announced in the coming days. #BhushanKumar.”

Ranbir’s starrer was going to clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Sunny Deol Gadar 2 in cinemas on August 11. The only reason that came out regarding the postponement was post-production work.

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is going to feature the Barfi actor in an all-new avatar. The first teaser that came out showed a glimpse of the actor fighting off enemies with an axe.

Both Ranbir and Rashmika shot for the film extensively in Himachal Pradesh and Manali.

Animal is Sandeep’s second Hindi directorial project after Kabir Singh in 2019. It has been produced under the banner of Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Cine1 Studios, and Bhadrakali Pictures.

As per India Today, the makers will announce the new release of Animal soon.