Chaman jailbreak sheds light on decrepit condition of facility

Prisoners sitting inside a dark lockup are seen in this undated image. — AFP/File

CHAMAN: The administration of the jail in Chaman, where 17 prisoners escaped last week, said Sunday that both the Balochistan government and the home department were informed about the feeble situation of the facility.

Confirming that a case was filed against the 17 absconders who broke loose after attacking the jail officials, the administration shared that the new staff had been appointed.

However, they added that the facility was almost a century-old jail and had not undergone renovation since its construction.

"Many inmates have pushed down security fences around the barracks," they said, adding that there was no closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras inside the facility.

They further said that even watch towers could not be built to protect the jail and barracks.

The administration shared that one officer and two officials were assigned to jail security on the day of the incident.

Around 15 to 20 prisoners broke loose after attacking jail officials last Thursday.

Police said the incident occurred as the prisoners attacked the officials while exiting their barracks for Eid ul Adha prayers.

The prisoners snatched a weapon from a jail official and escaped, they added.

The barrack incharge said that the escaped prisoners are accused of offences under Section 302 (punishment of qatl-i-amd) and other serious crimes.

Meanwhile, the jail authorities said that the prisoners had opened fire with the same Kalashnikov they had snatched from the officer standing outside the main gate of the facility.