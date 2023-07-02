Jada Pinkett Smith speaks up on Red Table Talk return

Jada Pinkett Smith has recently opened up about the return of Red Table Talk in the future.
Speaking to PEOPLE, the Matrix Resurrections star revealed, “We've got some really interesting stuff happening with Red Table Talk.”
Jada mentioned that the Red Table Talk team has had a couple platforms reach out which have “some interesting avenues that we are looking at now”.
While sharing her excitement about the release of her new memoir, Worthy, the actress stated, “Actually, there's one idea that we have in mind that I'm kind of excited about that will probably be happening, maybe, close to the release of Worthy.”
Jada pointed out that the book entailed her and Will Smith’s choices about openly discussing elements of their marriage, parenting choices and more.
Jada remarked that those who aren’t interested in learning more “don’t need to know and this is not a book for them”.
“That’s the beauty of it. It just so happens that there’s some moments that a lot of people are aware of that I’ll be able to break down. In regards to that self-reclamation.”
“For those who are not interested, the beauty is they don’t have to get the book. But for those who are, the book will be available on October 17.
Meanwhile, Jada’s Red Table Talk started in 2018 and three generations of women interviewed celebrities.
