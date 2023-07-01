Hwasa from K-pop group MAMAMOO signs with new company

It was announced that she would be leaving her longtime agency RBW at the end of June

Hwasa from the K-pop group MAMAMOO has signed on with the agency founded by Gangnam Style singer PSY, P Nation. She made the announcement by making a surprise appearance on his SUMMER SWAG 2023 show in Seoul.

During the show, he addressed the audience saying: “I run a small agency called P NATION. The company says we have an important contract to sign.” After which tables were bought out on the stage as he asked viewers for their understanding as he signed the contract.

Fans were then left cheering as she made an epic entrance to her solo track Maria as the pair signed their exclusive contract on the spot. It was announced that she would be leaving her longtime agency RBW at the end of June as the contract came to an end.

The two shared a hug and posed for a photo before they began to perform Maria. She then introduced herself, saying she is “Hwasa, who just joined P NATION a few minutes ago. I really just signed a contract with the agency a few minutes ago. It wasn’t a performance; I actually signed a real contract. After discussing [the specifics] of the contract for a while, we worked everything out today.”

