Grenade attack on Quetta police station leaves one policeman injured

QUETTA: At least one police officer was injured in Quetta after an unidentified attacker threw a hand grenade on the Smart Police Station Civil Lines Quetta, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the attackers who threw the grenade escaped from the site.

An unidentified armed motorcyclist threw a hand grenade at the police station situated on the White Road area of Quetta, police said, adding that due to the attack, there was an intense explosion and an official on duty, Constable Abdul Saboor, was injured.




