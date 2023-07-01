Grenade attack on Quetta police station leaves one policeman injured

QUETTA: At least one police officer was injured in Quetta after an unidentified attacker threw a hand grenade on the Smart Police Station Civil Lines Quetta, police said on Saturday.
According to the police, the attackers who threw the grenade escaped from the site.
An unidentified armed motorcyclist threw a hand grenade at the police station situated on the White Road area of Quetta, police said, adding that due to the attack, there was an intense explosion and an official on duty, Constable Abdul Saboor, was injured.
This is a developing story and will be updated soon.
Court rejects anti-corruption establishment’s request seeking physical remand of the PTI leader
The intelligence-based operations were conducted in Bajaur and Khyber districts, says ISPR
Strict security arrangements by Sindh government were made for community
Suspect's next target was Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan, police official says
Muslims across globe slaughter animals every year to replicate Ibrahim's act of sacrifice
Rain/wind thundershower is expected at isolated places in upper Punjab, Islamabad, and Potohar region