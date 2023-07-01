Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share latest updates

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared latest updates on their Archewell foundation website after one-and-a-half-month.



The California-based royal couple shared the updates on their website after Prince Harry and Prince William celebrated the legacy and charity work of their late mother, Princess Diana.

The latest updates reads, “Today, The Diana Award recognized over 180 exceptional young leaders who are transforming their communities and driving positive change.

“Founded in honor of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Award recognizes youth aged 9-25 years old for their social action or humanitarian work, continuing the legacy of her belief that young people have the power to change the world.”

“This year, The Diana Award recognized changemakers from 31 different countries, all united in their collective efforts to create a more equitable and inclusive world.”

The updates further say, “Earlier this month, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex joined alumni in Los Angeles for the first-ever in person Conversations for Change, a cornerstone program designed to bring young people together around a key social issue.

“Before the discussion, he surprised four of this year’s Diana Award recipients with their certificates.

“The afternoon brought together young humanitarians and activists from around the world to discuss innovative approaches to social change. The Duke participated in a powerful session led by Legacy Award recipient Vee Kativhu that explored alumni and recipients’ inspirational work, inequality, and the online world.”