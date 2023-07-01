Amber Heard returns to social media

Hollywood star Amber Heard has returned to social media since settling her defamation trial with former husband Johnny Depp in December last year.
The Aquaman actress, 37 took to Instagram and shared her photo from the world premiere of her latest film In the Fire at Taormina Film Fest in Italy to thank her millions of fans for support.
Amber Heard said, “Thank you for such an incredibly warm reception at the Taormina Film festival for my latest movie In the Fire.
“It was an unforgettable weekend. #InTheFire.”
She also shared stunning photos in her Instagram stories.
This is Amber Heard’s first social media post since December 19, 2022 when she informed her fans about settlement with Johnny Depp.
Amber had said, “After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband.”
She further said, “I made this decision having lost faith in the American legal system.”
