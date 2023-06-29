Kelsea Ballerini hit in face by object thrown during performance

During her performance at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden, country singer Kelsea Ballerini was unexpectedly struck in the eye by an object thrown from the audience.



The exact nature of the item is unclear, although fans speculate it may have been a bracelet. Similar to Taylor Swift fans, Ballerini's fans often make and exchange friendship bracelets at her concerts.



The singer addressed the incident saying:



"Can we just talk about what happened?" she asked the crowd. "All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don't feel safe, please let someone around you know."

She added, "If anyone's pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it. Don't throw things. You know?"

In videos shared on social media, Ballerini can be seen stumbling backward and briefly retreating backstage after the incident. This unfortunate incident adds Ballerini to the growing list of artists who have experienced objects being thrown at them during their performances, emphasizing the need for concertgoers to refrain from such actions.