Dharmendra writes 'special note' for Esha Deol and second wife Hema Malini

Dharmendra regrets Hema Malini and Esha Deol's absence at Karan Deol's wedding

Post Karan Deol's wedding, Dharmendra wrote an emotional note for his wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol.

Sunny Deol’s son Karan tied the knot with Drisha Acharya on June 18, where all close friends and family members were present; only Esha and Hema were absent from the ceremony.

Their absence grabbed major attention on social media. According to some reports, an invitation was sent to Hema’s family, but they chose to skip it on purpose.

However, the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor has now dedicated a post on Instagram to his daughter and second wife, as he regrets their absence and feels that he should have spoken to them personally, reports News 18.

Taking it to his Instagram, he shared a happy picture of him with his daughter and wrote: “Esha, Ahana, Hema and all my darling kids… loving Takhtani’s and Vohra’s I love you and respect you all from the core of my heart… age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to to you….”

Towards the end of the caption, the 87-year-old actor also dropped a folded hand emoticon to apologize.

For those unaware, Dharmendra was first married to Prakash Kaur before Hame Malini. The duo has four children; Sunny Deol, Bobby, Vijeeta and Ajeita.

