Chrissy Teigen details surrogacy journey after welcoming fourth child with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend grew their family with one more addition, a baby boy, named Wren Alexander Stephens.

Teigen made the surprise announcement just five months after welcoming their daughter, Esti Maxine.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, June 28th, 2023, the Cravings author penned the entire journey of her finding the perfect surrogate, named Alexandra, for their baby.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” she began. “As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my kitchen, watching Alf with me. We’d sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to note make the others jealous.”

She detailed how her mother “always searched for the Pound Puppy with 4 pups in her pouch.”

Teigen went on to share that after losing her son Jack, she “didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own.”

She added, “To be honest, I’ve personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again.”

However, she and Legend decided to try it “just one more time.”

“We made new embryos,” she wrote. “We did my transfer, and were so happy to learn it worked—we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti.”

She explained that the couple learned that Alexandra was pregnant with Wren “as we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy” with daughter Esti Maxine, now 5 months.

They welcomed Wren “just minutes before midnight on June 19th.” The new mom of four took the opportunity to thank Alexandra “for this incredible gift you have given us.”

Teigen and Legend are also parents to son Miles Theodore, 4, and daughter Luna Simone, 7. Their younger set of children comes after the couple lost son Jack at 20 weeks pregnant in September 2021.