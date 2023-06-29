Adele opens up on Titanic Submersible and flying to space

Pop icon Adele has shared her thoughts on tragic incident of Titan submersible, following the loss of five people onboard visiting the wreckage of the Titanic last week.



In a fan-captured video on TikTok, the Grammy Award-winning singer said that the deadly implosion of OceanGate’s Titan vessel was “so sad and so tragic.”



The Tottenham ‘Easy On Me’ singer then told the crowd that she had “been debating with [her] friends on our group chats” about whether they’d go on The Titan. “Everyone’s like, ‘I would never do that,’ but that’s a lie, [because] a lot of people would do that,” she said.

The singer, who's currently doing her ‘Weekend With Adele’ residency, last week (Friday June 23), took a moment during a concert at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace to ask concert-goers if they’d visit the Titanic at the bottom of the ocean if given the opportunity.



She asked the audience if, before the recent tragic events, they would have considered going to see the Titanic wreckage. Most of the crowd cheered in favour of not going to the bottom of the ocean. The 35-year-old followed with another question, asking the audience whether they’d be interested in flying to outer space.



Adele then shared her thoughts: "I wouldn’t do it either but only because I’m a bit of a pussy. I’m a scaredy cat of everything. I wouldn’t even go on rollercoasters, but also, I just genuinely don’t have an interest in the deep sea or space, so that’s why."

She spoke about the submersible a day after (June 23) Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger announced that the five passengers and crew are now presumed dead.