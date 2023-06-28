Jennifer Lawrence explains how she understood Mother! plotline

Jennifer Lawrence has recently explained how she understood the plot of her horror movie, Mother!



During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live earlier this week, Lawrence was questioned about her 2017 movie and how much she comprehended the script “on a scale of one to totally confused”.

To this, the Hunger Games star responded, “I'm going to be honest. Well, I was sleeping with the director (Darren Aronofsky), so I had CliffsNotes.”

“So… five? Or a four. But if anybody needs any tips on understanding their films, you know what to do,” explained the actress.

Earlier in 2017, speaking on Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Lawrence disclosed she’s not fond of reading reviews of her movies, but while dating Aronofsky, she had to read Mother! reviews.

In the same year, Lawrence told Vogue about sustaining injuries on the set of her horror movie.

“I had to go to a darker place than I've ever been in my life… I didn't know if I'd be able to come out OK,” added the actress.

For the unversed, Lawrence started dating Aronofsky while filming and parted ways two months after the movie was released.