Lip leader weighs in on Princess Charlotte, Sophie's exchange at big royal event

Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh, who was assigned major role at the first Trooping the Colour of King Charles III's reign, found herself under the microscope of royal watchers.

Some Royal fans claimed that the newly-appointed Duchess of Edinburgh scolded Princess Charlotte after an exchange was noted on the royal balcony, according to reports.

Prince Edward's wife Sophie is becoming one of the most popular members of the royal family with her steadfastness and people-friendly nature.

Charlotte was caught on camera while chatting to her great-aunt Sophie as the two looked out over the parade ground together. And some royal fans were convinced that Sophie could be seen giving Charlotte some stern words, telling her to "sit down".

However, a professional lip reader has dismissed this and believes the pair may have in fact been talking about how much of the parade was left.

The expert told the Daily Star that Prince William and Kate Middleton's eight-year-old daughter appears to ask the Duchess : "Sophie, how long will it be?" To which Prince Edward's wife replies: "I think it's now."

It came when Charles marked his first Trooping the Colour as sovereign with a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance. The monarch was joined by the Princess Royal, and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.