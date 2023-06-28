Alec Baldwin spotted walking without cane for first time since hip surgery

'Rust' actor Alec Baldwin recieved a new hip on May 30 and was spotted walking without a cane for the first time since

On Tuesday, 65-year-old actor Baldwin was spotted walking without assistance in New York City for the first time since having his right hip replaced on May 30th.

Baldwin had previously shared on Instagram that the recovery process had been "incredibly painful" and was seen using a gray metal crutch in early June.

The surgery was first announced by his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, on Instagram, where she explained that the 30 Rock actor had been enduring a "very intense chronic pain chapter."

"Alec got a new hip today … it was a long time necessary. We have been through so much together ... as your partner and as you heal, I want so very much for you to leave this very intense chronic pain chapter behind and improve your quality of life," she wrote in the post's caption.

Speaking about the procedure, Baldwin expressed similar sentiments and disclosed that it had been delayed for two years following the replacement of his left hip in 2018.

In a video shared on Instagram on June 4, the Pearl Harbor actor said, "I didn’t have the time to do it work-wise or schedule-wise. I didn’t have four to six weeks to limit myself that way."

“Or my glucose issues affected that, so it was very tough. We would line up a date to do the surgery and I would fail my blood sugar test,” he added.