Indiana Jones 5 director James Mangold shares thoughts on following Spielberg's footsteps

The premiere of the eagerly awaited movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is set for June 29 in Indian cinemas.

It is the first Indiana Jones movie since 2008 and the first one not to be directed by the legendary director Steven Spielberg.

India Today reports the filmmaker James Mangold's positive comments about Steven Spielberg.

The publication quoted him saying, “Spielberg was very kind to me during the whole filming process and didn’t put any pressure on me.”

Mangold explained that he was feeling under pressure himself as it was his first time stepping into the shoes of Spielberg.

Spielberg had directed all four previous installments of Indiana Jones.

He said, “None said to me that don’t screw it up, buddy. I was only feeling self-generated pressure.”

He added that every movie he carries gives him anxiety and pressure because he has to deliver quality major motions picture and convince people to come and watch the movie.

“It was an honour of a lifetime for me to have worked with such luminaries,” he expressed stating that they were all supportive and encouraging towards him.

James Mangold has also previously directed superhero movies including The Wolverine in 2013 and Logan in 2017.

The upcoming 5th film of the Indiana Jones franchise is starring Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones along with Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen.