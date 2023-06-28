Prince William spotted dancing without Kate Middleton

Prince of Wales, Prince William was spotted dancing without his wife Kate Middleton as he enjoyed a night away with friends recently.



According to a report by Daily Mail, the future king was seen dancing the night away with friends just hours after making appearance at Royal Ascot with Kate Middleton last week.

He was spotted enjoying a night out at KOKO nightclub in Camden and photos of him have gone viral on social media.

The pictures show Prince William dressed in a light blue shirt, holding a beer and dancing from side to side while at the concert venue and former theatre in London.

Prince Louis godfather and nightclub owner Guy Pelly could also be seen with the Prince of Wales as he seemed relaxed while enjoying night at the electronic music-themed evening.

According to the publication, the third man appears to be James Meade, a close friend of William and Kate and the godfather of Princess Charlotte.