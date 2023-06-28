Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh share adorable chemistry in 'RRKPK' song 'Tum Kya Mile'

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' brings Karan Johar back to the director's chair after seven years

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's shared a sizzling chemistry in song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Alia and Ranveer feature in this romantic track, sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Goshal. The duo looks extremely adorable together in the song.

The romantic track gives off a soothing vibe, set amidst snowy mountains. Not just that, the collection of chiffon sarees the Gangubai Kathiwadi actress wore in the soundtrack can easily make one wish they had their own collection like this.

Moreover, the adorable chemistry Alia and Ranveer share in the song brings back memories of the 90s, when Yash Chopra used to direct songs like these.

The film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani brings filmmaker Karan Johar back to the director’s chair after seven years. It features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in supporting roles.



The family entertainer has been shot extensively in Mumbai, New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Russia.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also introduces Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, as an assistant director. The romantic drama is slated to hit the theatres on July 28, reports India Today.