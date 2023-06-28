'Gajini' actress Asin reacts to rumours of her divorce with Rahul Sharma

Asin is currently spending her summer holidays with husband Rahul Sharma at an unknown destination

Asin has has finally responded to the her divorce rumours with husband, Rahul Sharma.

Asin put up a story on her Instagram handle where she mentioned how disappointed she feels after hearing such nonsense rumours.

The actress has shut down the speculation by revealing that she is currently spending her summer holidays with Rahul.

The Gajini actress wrote: "In the middle of our summer holiday right now, literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless news.'”

“Reminds of the time we were sitting at home together with our families planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up. Seriously? Pls do better. (Disappointed to have wasted 5 mins of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this!) Have a great day you guys."

The rumours emerged after Asin deleted pictures with Rahul from her Instagram.

The happily married couple tied the knot in 2016 and have a daughter named Arin.

As per India Today, Akshay Kumar played cupid in Asin and Rahul Sharma’s story. He thought they were both a perfect match for each other.