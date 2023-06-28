Tristan Thompson extends olive branch to former girlfriend Khloe Kardashian on her birthday?

Tristan Thompson extends olive branch to Khloe Kardashian on her birthday?

Tristan Thompson has apparently extended an olive branch to his former girlfriend Khloe Kardashian on her 39th birthday.



The US reality TV star and Thompson started dating in September 2016 and announced that they were expecting a child together one year later.

According to reports, days before their daughter True’s arrival in 2018, Tristan was accused of cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend with multiple women.

They stayed in relationship at the time, but called it quits in February 2019 after he kissed Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

The couple gave their romance another chance in August 2020 and parted ways in 2021 for good.

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and shared stunning photos with Khloe to wish her a very happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday to one of my favorite human beings @khloekardashian Koko, you really are the definition of love, strength, and light! You bring life to any room you walk in! You protect your squad like none other. I’m so beyond lucky you’re my sister and I just couldn’t imagine adulting and parenting and just life without you!

“I will be by your side forever and ever. This is the last year of your 30’s so can’t wait to live it up all year with you!,” Kim further said.

Reacting to the post, Tristan Thompson liked it by pressing the heart button seemingly extending an olive branch to Khloe for giving their romance another chance.