Beyoncé delights Lizzo with shout-out on Renaissance tour

Lizzo recently shared a heartfelt Instagram video expressing her gratitude towards Beyoncé.

In the video, Lizzo watches as Beyoncé mentions her name during her performance of "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)" at her Renaissance tour.

Lizzo reflected on how significant the moment was, considering her own experiences as a child and the impact that Beyoncé had on her. She mentions how she used to listen to Destiny's Child's "Happy Face" and cry herself to sleep due to bullying. She concludes by thanking Beyoncé for the honor and the recognition.

Lizzo was also seen passionately singing along to "Church Girls" during the same event, holding a beer in her hand. The joy and excitement she exhibits indicate her long-awaited desire to see Beyoncé perform this particular song live.

During the Grammys, while accepting the Record of the Year award for her song "About Damn Time," Lizzo acknowledged Beyoncé as the "artist of our lives." She recounted a time when she had skipped school to attend one of Beyoncé's live performances in Houston and how that experience had a profound impact on her. Lizzo expressed her gratitude to Beyoncé for inspiring her to make music that elicits similar emotions in people.