King Charles, Queen Camilla receive warm welcome at Poundbury in Dorset

King Charles and Queen Camilla received award welcome at Poundbury in Dorset as they visited to see the positive impact that a number of new public spaces have had on the local community.



The King has a special association with Poundbury: built on Duchy of Cornwall land just outside Dorchester with the King’s involvement, it was designed according to the principles of architecture and urban planning laid out in his book ‘A Vision of Britain’.

Poundbury is currently home to 4,600 people with a mix of private and affordable housing. It also provides employment for more than 2,500 people working in more than 250 shops, cafés, offices and factories.

The King and Queen officially opened the Duke of Edinburgh Garden, the garden where they watched children from the local Damers First School perform their Coronation song “Sing for The King.”

The new garden is an addition to the many squares and open areas in Poundbury. This smaller and more enclosed garden contains benches offering a place to rest and contemplate for residents and visitors.