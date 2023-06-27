'Antiques Roadshow' fans are shocked by strange bird ornament

The appearance of the bird was so off-putting that the daughter of the owner admitted she was “terrified”

Fans of the show Antiques Roadshow were left in shock by a strange bird statue, especially after it was valued at six figures. The bird was jokingly named Earnie by the owner and his daughter and included a strange head that’s detachable from the body.

The appearance of the bird was so off-putting that the daughter of the owner admitted she was “terrified” of it and had nightmares about it when she was younger.

Steven Moore, who is an expert, claimed that while the piece was “very collectable” it had “a face only a mother could love.”

He added that it appeared as if the bottom and top half of the bird did not match each other and that if the missing parts managed to be located, it could fetch up to £70,000. For just the head, the given cost was a whopping £4,000.

Viewers quickly took to social media to express their thoughts about the ornament with one user claiming: “Who, in their right mind, would spend £70k on a bit of pottery?”

Another expressed their aversion to the appearance of the bird. “What a horrible looking ornament Ernie is.”