Nicole Kidman looks glamorous as she attends Adele’s Las Vegas show

She took to her Instagram to give a glimpse at the show which was held at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace

Nicole Kidman looked as glamorous as ever as she enjoyed Adele’s show in Las Vegas over the weekend. The 56-year-old actress took to her Instagram to give a glimpse at the show which was held at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace.

She similarly showed up in the audience to show her support for her husband Keith Urban who gave a performance on their 17th anniversary.

She donned a black long-sleeved sheer top which had a satin bodice as she shared a picture of herself as she gazed up at the confetti that rained down from the sky. She also shared a video of herself singing along to the smash hit Rolling In The Deep.

Previously, Keith lovingly played a song in front of a picture of the couple as they celebrated their wedding anniversary. Referring to the performance, Nicole wrote: “So much love for you, Keith Lionel.”

She posted a picture of herself embracing him on Sunday before they attended the 2023 Oscars in celebration of their anniversary. She captioned the post, writing: “Happy Anniversary my Love.”

The pair got married back on June 25th, 2006 a year after they met each other at an event. They tied the knot on the grounds of St. Patrick’s College at the Cardinal Cerretti Chapel in Sydney.