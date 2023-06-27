Justin, Hailey Bieber look gorgeous while attending wedding

Hailey turned heads as she donned a white sleeved white dress with backless detailing

Justin and Hailey Bieber looked absolutely stunning while attending the wedding of Stephanie Shepherd and Larry Jackson in Beverly Hills. Among the star-studded guests was media personality Kris Jenner.

Stephanie was previously an assistant to Jenner’s daughter Kim Kardashian and despite briefly being embroiled in a feud after the former was fired from her position, it seems all the bad blood has dissipated.

Stephanie officially tied the knot with the Global Creative Director at Apple Music, Larry Jackson.

Justin went for quite a laid-back and casual look meanwhile Hailey and Kris went all out for their getups. He donned an oversized white shirt that included several wrinkles which he chose not to tuck into his black trousers, paired with a pair of black loafers.

He chose to stand off to the side while his wife could be seen from the back as she chatted up Malika and Khadijah Haqq who are known to be quite close to the Kardashian-Jenner family, especially Khloe Kardashian.

Hailey turned heads as she donned a white sleeved white dress with backless detailing which she contrasted with her hair styled in a sleek brown bob along with a blue handbag.

Meanwhile, Kris donned an all-black ensemble as she wore a long-sleeved black dress with a plunging neckline paired with chic black gloves and matching heels.



